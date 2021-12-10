Sheena Dodson has worked in Wilson County Clerk Jim Goodall’s office for over eight years. The current title clerk said her coworkers are the best part of the job.
“They are my best friends. I’ve never worked somewhere where it is truly like we are a big family,” she said. “I don’t know what I would do without them.”
Dodson is a wife and mother of two: Maggie, 17, and Jack, 12. In her spare time, she helps the homeless.
“Seven years ago, my husband, Chris, asked me what I wanted for Christmas. I was afraid to tell him what came to mind. I thought he would think I was crazy. I looked at him and said, ‘God told me we need to start feeding the homeless,’ ” she recalled. This December marks the seventh anniversary of starting Matthew 25:35 International.
“I will never forget it. We had two banana boxes with ham sandwiches and ziplocks of Lay’s chips. We served out of a pickup truck that we borrowed from my father-in-law,” she said. “Over the years, because of generous donations, we now serve hot food. We had a local company donate a big truck that we now serve out of. It is an absolute dream come true.”
The organization also provides clothes, shoes, socks, undergarments and blankets when it loads up every other weekend and takes its outreach to Nashville.
“The Lord has blessed us over the years with people that have helped us build a website … We have also set up Venmo and PayPal for donations,” Dodson said.
The woman she admires most is her mother, Deana Forkum.
“I started feeding the homeless with my mom and dad when I was in middle school. We went to Nashville four nights a week,” she said. “I would come home, and she would be cooking for the homeless. She always makes everything so special and so good. Everything she does, she does it with love and compassion.”