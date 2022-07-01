Sydnee Steverson will soon celebrate her sixth anniversary at Cedars Preparatory Academy in Lebanon. Steverson previously served as the school’s Extended Care Director and this upcoming year will step back into the classroom as the third-grade teacher.
“The most rewarding part of my job is the connections I am able to make with my students as I help and watch them grow over the year, as well as those ‘aha’ moments they have when something finally clicks that they may have had a hard time understanding previously,” she shared.
Steverson is originally from Lebanon. She graduated from Wilson Central High School and obtained her undergraduate degree from Cumberland University. She is currently working on her Master of Arts in Teaching at Cumberland.
In her spare time, Steverson enjoys reading.
“It is one of my favorite hobbies and I enjoy watching the students gain that love it as well,” she said. “I also enjoy spending time with my family and continuing to make memories with them.”
Steverson is a lifelong member of Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church.
She named her mother, Tracey Steverson, as one of the women she admires most.
“She is the person who has shown me what it is to carry yourself with strength and grace no matter the obstacles life throws at you. She has such a big heart, especially for children, and will go out of her way to help someone without the need for recognition,” Steverson explained, before adding another influential lady to the list — Lataka Officer.
“Her ability to look at the positive side of things is something I greatly admire,” Steverson said. “She is a woman whose passion for children and her students is never questioned, and I hope to be at least half of the educator that she is.”