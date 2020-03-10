November will mark seven years that Tia Rios has owned a boutique bearing her name in Mt. Juliet.
The Gladeville native spent several years setting up booths with home décor, gifts and accessories at trade shows before opening a storefront became a reality.
“Every show I had, customers would ask me where my store is. At that point I handmade all of my décor from home,” she recalled. “When my husband and I moved back home to Lebanon from South Carolina, the opportunity arose for me to open a boutique. We had moved back home for maybe two weeks when my mom saw a building for lease on Lebanon Road.”
Both women began to pray about it. “While we were looking into that building my mom, Tina Perry, decided to call one of her realtor friends, Harold, who knows all about commercial real estate,” Rios said, noting her mother was a Realtor too. Two days later the ladies were shopping in Mt. Juliet when Rios asked if they could stop at Sonic for a tea.
“While we were parked Harold called her back. He told my mom that the right side of the house that Penix & Spicer (Real Estate) is in is opening up for lease in a few weeks. We turned and looked behind us,” she said. The house was right across the street from Sonic.
Rios said they laughed at the “weird timing” but ventured across the street and were able to tour the space that day. “It was such a God thing that we were sitting across the street when we got the call about it,” she added. “A few weeks later Tia’s Boutique opened and has been in that same location now for over six years. I opened a store because God led me to.”
Other than opening a storefront, her mom was also instrumental in introducing Rios to her future spouse, Ryan. Ryan’s mom, Kim, was also a Realtor with Crye-Leike.
“They would tell each other stories about each of us and realized how much we had in common,” Rios said. “They set us up on a blind date when we were both teenagers. It was the best date ever for both of us. We instantly connected and were inseparable.”
Today, they have a seven-month-old daughter, Daisy Brooke Rios.
Rios enjoys sewing, horseback riding, and playing board games with her family.
A woman she admires is her mother. “She is the most caring person I know and has always been there for me my entire life,” Rios said. “My mom has taught me to have a kind heart, always be myself and make good choice. I wouldn’t be who I am today without her.”
