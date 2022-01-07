Attorney Travenia Holden opened Holden Law Office, specializing in elder law, in 2008.
Holden, who spent her childhood in Lebanon and Pontiac, Mich., decided on her career path at 8.
“I have always liked to advocate for people, and I guess I have always wanted to ‘fix’ everyone’s problems my entire life,” she said.
She attended Howard University in Washington, D.C. and North Carolina Central University School of Law. She recalled a telephone call early in her career that made her believe practicing elder law was her purpose. A man reached out to Holden in distress.
“His mother was a resident in McKendree Village, and he had been paying all her bills, including a condo mortgage that she had in Memphis, because her funds went to pay for her care in the nursing home. He was financially exhausted and attempted to sell her house with his general power of attorney. The underwriter would not accept it because his mother was incapacitated and the power of attorney was void,” Holden explained.
She told the man that if he was willing to work with her, she would figure it out — and did.
“I learned about conservatorships, got him appointed as his mother’s conservator, the house sold, and he was reimbursed,” Holden said.
The second situation that drove her into elder law involved her father. He fell ill and stayed in the hospital for 52 days before being diagnosed with colon cancer. His request was to die at home and not go into a nursing facility.
“I was overwhelmed with trying to manage his healthcare, my family, job, insurance and life in general. I was able to do it and grant my father his wish, but it was difficult maneuvering through the maze of Medicare, Social Security, pensions, home health, etc. I thought, if I am having this problem, I bet others are too,” she said. “I love what I do.”
Holden has been married to her husband, Larry, for almost 28 years. The couple worship at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. They have two adult children: Ayanna and LeeAnder. Ayanna is following in her mother’s footsteps, attending law school at Holden’s alma mater. Lee works with the Tennessee Titans as an accountant.
Holden serves on several professional and community boards: Wilson County Community Help Center, Hearthside, Wilson County Water Authority, Board of Law Examiners, National Association of Elder Law Attorneys, Tennessee Bar Association, Life Care Planning Law Firms Association, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. In 2017 she served as President of the 15th Judicial Bar Association.
There are two special ladies who impacted her life — beginning with her mother, Myra Carthane.
“She instilled in me my values and life lessons,” she said, adding that her mom has always been her biggest cheerleader.
The second is Susan Short Jones — her first mentor. “She molded me into the attorney that I am today,” Holden said. “Susan taught me the fundamentals and basics of being a good attorney and representing clients to the very best of your ability above all else.”