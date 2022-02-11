Valerie Dorris has beautified the ladies and gents in Wilson County for over two decades.
Dorris, originally from Watertown, is a stylist at Looker’s Salon and Spa in Lebanon. Her decision to pursue a career in cosmetology was an easy one.
“It was either hair or an astronaut and I don’t like heights, so I picked hair,” she joked.
Dorris explained that her job is very rewarding.
“My favorite part is when a young girl comes in and you can tell she is not part of the ‘in crowd’ and maybe having a hard time. When you turn her around (to see her new hair) she gets a smile on her face that just melts my soul,” she said. “I love making people feel good.”
Dorris and her longtime boyfriend, Zeb Douglas, have been together for eight years. She said they have known each other a much longer time but started dating after seeing each other out celebrating New Year’s Eve. Their blended family includes her son, Gavon Fakes, his daughters, Lexi Douglas and McKenzie Douglas, and his granddaughter, Brooklyn.
Dorris attends church in Alexandria at Jesus Loves Me. One of her favorite places to visit when she isn’t working is Tunica, Miss.
She named her parents, Paul and Brenda Dorris, as people she greatly admires. “Both of my parents taught us to be humble and to help people when you can or even when you can’t. I’ve seen them give the shirt off their back when they didn’t have a shirt to give,” she shared.
Dorris also credited many of her clients. “I started this career very early in life and have met lots of great people that have taught me some type of lesson that has made me the loud, crazy person I am today,” she said.