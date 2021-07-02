Vicki Hines is the Library Media Specialist at Coles Ferry Elementary. She has worked in that role for the last 12 years and shared how much she loves celebrating students’ reading achievements.
“The most rewarding part of my job is teaching students how to use the library and access just the right books,” she said.
Hines is a graduate of DuPont High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She also holds a master’s degree in education from Middle Tennessee State University.
She married her college sweetheart, Tom Hines. She said she moved to Lebanon when her husband took a job with Wilson Bank & Trust.
The couple, who have been married 33 years, has two daughters: Macey Martin, 26, works as a nurse and Emily Hines, 21, is studying speech pathology in graduate school.
“We also have a brand-new grandson,” Hines said.
When she isn’t teaching, she enjoys reading, writing, sewing and gardening. She has authored three children’s books.
The family worships at First United Methodist Church. She is a member of the Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Tennessee Association of School LIbrarians.
She said the women she admires most are her mother, Jane Layne; and her late grandmothers. “All three women instilled in me a love of reading, a love of the Lord, and the importance of education,” Hines explained. “They taught me to believe that I could accomplish any goal if I was willing to work hard and not give up.”