Wilson County isn’t just Kirsten Harris’ current home — it is her only home.
A self-proclaimed “hometown Southern girl,” Harris, a hospice consultant with Alive Hospice, has planted her roots deep in the community where she and husband, Scott, work, play and raise their family.
“This is the most rewarding job I have ever had. I like it because I meet with patients and families right here in my community to offer help and provide the best care in their time of need,” she said.
Harris attended Castle Heights Military Academy and graduated from Friendship Christian. She earned a degree in social work from Middle Tennessee State University.
Harris met her husband in 1994.
“Scott was my server one night at Meacham’s, a popular local Italian restaurant no longer in business,” she explained. “With a push from our friends playing matchmaker, the rest is history.”
Scott is a Realtor. They have been married 23 years and have one daughter, Ebby Bale, who Harris called “the greatest joy in my life.”
“She is a very precocious and bright 4½ year old that seems, at times, more mature than I am. She is a student at Cedars Prep,” Harris said, noting that she plans for Ebby Bale to follow in her footsteps at Friendship Christian.
Harris and her family are members of Lebanon First United Methodist. In her spare time, she loves cooking and volunteering. She has served on the Phoenix Ball committee since 2015.
“My biggest thrill in volunteering came last year when Scott and I were selected as Phoenix Ball Chairs. It was a full year of planning and organizing, but the time spent was well worth it as our committee raised the most money in the history of this big community event,” she said.
Harris said she has had the privilege of being hired and working alongside many strong women.
“I was able to appreciate that fact because two wonderful women I admire the most, my grandmothers, Ardyth Huntsberger and the Helen McDonald,” she said. “They taught me kindness, resiliency and how to be an independent woman.”
