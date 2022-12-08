Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that.
“The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and beautiful in their own skin,” she said.
Terry, a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School, said she was inspired to pursue a career in esthetics because of her own skin issues growing up.
“I always struggled with my skin which made me feel so insecure. I started getting into makeup and skincare and started seeing results in my skin through the right treatments and products,” she shared. “I started to notice that when my skin started getting better, I started to feel better too. I realized very quickly that I wanted to help people feel good about themselves and that just because your skin might not be ‘perfect’ — that you are beautiful — just as you are.”
Terry enjoys watching movies, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Ziva.
The woman she admires most is her mother.
“I admire my mom for a lot of obvious reasons, but some things that stand out to me most are her strength, kindness and selflessness. She has always been there when I needed her and pushed me to be the best me that I can be,” Terry explained. “She inspires me to be a woman who is unafraid to live life to the fullest and asserting my voice, especially when it can be hard. She deserves all the love and recognition in the world.”