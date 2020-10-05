Cosmetologist Amber Cherry recently celebrated her one year “hair-aversary” at Local and Mane, a salon in Lebanon. Although she considers the job her calling, just two years ago Cherry was on a very different path.
Cherry, who was homeschooled, dreamed of styling and beautifying as a child; however, after graduation from high school she decided to go down a business route. She earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Cumberland University in 2018 before rethinking her career choice.
“I continued on to cosmetology school at The Salon Professional Academy,” she said. “I started working at Local and Mane right out of cosmetology school in August 2019.”
Cherry said the most rewarding part of her job is making other women feel beautiful.
“I love being able to share my passion with my clients and seeing them leave with the biggest smile all because of something so simple I created,” she shared. “My main focus is hair. I offer any type of color service and any style cut. I am also a Halo Couture distributor. I can customize and color match the perfect length, thickness and color for my clients’ extensions.”
Cherry enjoys traveling, decorating, shopping and spending time with friends and family.
She married her husband, Jeff Cherry, this past March. The couple met through mutual friends at a football game at Friendship Christian School. They are members of College Hills Church of Christ.
Cherry named her mother, Teresa Glaskox, as the woman she admires most.
“She is the most selfless, loving, devoted and strongest woman I know. Everyone who knows her loves and respects her. One thing I admire in my mom is that she excels in everything she does in life,” Cherry said. “She’s an amazing wife, a wonderful mother, active in her social life and she is always giving back to her community. I admire how passionate she is in everything she does and how she’s always doing for others. Though all these reasons are great, the thing I admire most about her is the fact that she shines the light of God through her on a daily basis.”
