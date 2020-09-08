Anastasia Coleman has a thing for bling.
The Paparazzi Jewelry saleswoman said the company has been lifechanging for her family. She started selling the jewelry as Stasia’s Blinging in the Jewelry to get it at cost. She had no intention of selling but that changed.
“I was working 45 hours a week and doing this at night time. I was able to quit my fulltime job in June 2019,” she said. Coleman has sold over 18,000 pieces and hit Diamond status. She attributed her success to her work ethic.
“The most rewarding part about my job is being able to do fundraisers for my customers who have supported me endlessly, who were complete strangers before I started selling,” she explained. “I love being able for once in my life to give back. I have always struggled so much in life before Paparazzi. I also love getting messages from my customers telling me how much they love their jewelry and how it made them feel beautiful.”
Coleman moved to Tennessee from Louisiana in 2012. She and her family planted roots in Watertown three years ago.
She and her husband, Norman, met in Louisiana. “From the day we met, we never left each other,” she said. “He is definitely someone I could never be without even though he stays in the background. He is definitely one of the most important people in my life.”
They have been married for 21 years.
Coleman’s crew includes four children: Nicolette Pickens, 20; Tanner Coleman, 17; Bentlee Coleman, 7; and Skylar Coleman, 5. She also has one granddaughter, Leilani, who is two months old.
Her hobbies include shopping, watching her oldest son play sports and hanging out with family.
The woman she admires most is her mother, Penny Smith. “She is the strongest lady I know. She has been there for me no matter what,” Coleman shared. “She is someone that everyone loves and I couldn’t ask for a stronger woman to raise me. She is always supporting me and telling me I can do anything I put my mind to. I am a huge mama’s girl and I love that woman more than anything words could describe.”
Another special lady in her life is her daughter and best friend, Nicolette. “She has given me my first grandbaby, who I adore, and she is definitely one of the most dependable, loyal people I know,” Coleman said. “I just want her to know how thankful I am for her.”
