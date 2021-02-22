Angie Belcher spends her days as a help desk agent at the Wilson County Community Help Center. In that role, she assists those in need with everything from encouraging them to helping with clothing, utilities, medication and food.
“I love helping others,” she said. “I love my job because I am a people person. I can find good in everyone and at the end of the day my job is rewarding because I help Wilson County residents with a hand up … whatever it takes to make someone’s day and help out.”
She has worked at the Help Center since 2012.
Belcher was born in St. Louis. Her family moved to Wilson County in 1981.
Belcher is also a wife, mother and grandmother. She and her husband met in 1995 but did not immediately begin dating. “We only were friends at this point and went separate ways. We saw each other again at a store in 2000 when we started dating,” she shared.
The couple married in 2008 and blended their families. He has a son and daughter and Belcher has two daughters, all of whom are grown.
“We have eight grandchildren,” she said.
Belcher enjoys hobbies like fishing, boating, camping — and, of course, anything to do with her grandchildren. Although she currently isn’t a member of any particular church, Belcher said she loves the Lord with all of her heart.
She named her mother as the woman she most admires. “(I lost her) in 2014. She was the strongest woman I have ever known and taught me how to love everyone no matter what,” Belcher added.
