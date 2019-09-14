Ariana Boone teaches kindergarten at Cedars Preparatory Academy in Lebanon.
Raised in Nashville, Eubanks earned her bachelor of science in early childhood education from Middle Tennessee State University in 2012.
“I was originally going to school for sports broadcasting, but after spending a summer working as a camp counselor for the YMCA, I knew that teaching children was my calling,” she said.
Boone explained that working in a smaller private school environment allows her to still interact with students she has taught as they go through elementary school. Cedars is open to children in grades preschool thru 5.
“I love being able to see my student’s growth throughout the year. Knowing that you helped plant a seed in their mind and getting to watch it grow and flourish is an amazing feeling,” she said.
She and her husband, Dane, got married in May 2018.
Dane is an Army combat veteran who now works a civilian job. The couple has been together since 2012.
Boone loves to hike and photograph wildlife.
“Radnor Lake in Nashville is my favorite local spot, but I love visiting waterfalls and natural areas around the Midstate,” she said.
She named her mother, Ann, as a woman she admires.
“My mother has always been my inspiration. She is everything a strong woman should be and everything a child would want in a mother,” Boone said. “She has always been my biggest fan and supported me in whatever I wanted to do. She prepared me for life and is always there to get me through any challenges or difficulties I may face.”