Audrey Burger has taught inclusion classes at Winfree Bryant Middle School for the past nine years. She spent the previous 35 years of her career at Walter J. Baird.
Burger, whose first teaching job after graduating from the University of Tennessee – Knoxville in 1975 was in Caryville, Tenn., said the most rewarding part of being an educator is building relationships.
Burger was born in Johnson City but moved to Donelson in the second grade. She graduated from McGavock High School in 1972. At the young age of 13, she decided on a future in special education.
“I was a Girl Scout and worked with developmentally challenged children at the Clover Bottom Developmental Center in Donelson,” she said.
Burger moved to Wilson County in 1983.
She and her husband, Steve, have been married nearly 44 years. They have three adult children who now have spouses of their own: Connor (Sara) Burger; Kaitlyn (Tyler) Robertson; and Denton (Alison) Burger. Kaitlyn and Tyler have given them one grandchild, Campbell Robertson.
Burger is a 30-year member of the Alpha Delta Kappa teaching sorority.
She enjoys reading, working in her flower garden, spending time with family – and especially being a grandmother.
She named her daughter and daughters-in-law as women she admires.
“They are all exceptional, young career women with many responsibilities,” she explained. “Family is very important to them and I love them big time for the joy they give me each and every day.”