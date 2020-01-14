Several weeks ago, Wilson Post readers were introduced to Ali O’Reel — one half of the ownership behind The Adopted Farmhouse coffee shop in Watertown. Now meet her business partner and shop co-owner Austin Floyd.
Floyd and O’Reel had a vision for a coffee house on the downtown square fueled by a desire for great coffee and to see the business community grow.
Floyd moved to Tennessee from her native Ohio at age 3. She grew up in Mt. Juliet.
Floyd has been married to her husband, Dante, for 13 years. The two met while working on the General Jackson riverboat.
“Our very first conversation was an argument about giving a customer the correct amount of change for a drink order,” she recalled. “It is a good thing he’s so cute.”
Over a decade later, the Floyd family includes four children: Alex, 14; Brey, 13; Xavier, 11; and Zoe, 8.
When she isn’t busy at the coffee shop, Floyd homeschools her children.
“I am in school myself,” Floyd explained. “I am attending Regent University online, working on my bachelor’s degree in English – ESL (English Second Language), specifically.”
She is also very involved in her church, The Glade Church.
Floyd named her mother, Misti Price, as the woman she admires most.
“She is the backbone of our family and has always made sure we put Jesus first,” she said.
