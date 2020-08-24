In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bay Mobley decided to take a professional leap of faith.
Mobley has enjoyed photography as a hobby over the years but also worked a fulltime job and stayed busy as a wife and mother. She first picked up a camera after the birth of her son as a way to document his milestones.
“My husband’s grandfather is the one who taught me the majority of the technical aspects of photography, which grew into something I loved doing … I decided in March if this is something I want to pursue there’s no better opportunity than now,” she said of launching Autumn Bay Photography as her main gig. “I definitely looked at it as I can either sink or swim and that has pushed me in so many good ways.”
Although her new career keeps her weekends too full for many other activities, she said nothing is more rewarding than delivering a gallery to a client and seeing how much they love her work.
“I love the fast pace wedding days and all the magic we create. The small intimate family session that parents will cherish forever and being able to watch kiddos grow up and seeing them at every milestone,” Mobley explained.
Mobley grew up in Watertown. She and her husband, Michael Mobley, have been married for three years. They began dating at the beginning of her senior year at Watertown High School, where she was involved in sports.
“I enjoy every moment of being part of such an amazing, close-knit community that we decided to raise our family here and plan to never leave,” she said.
They have a 4-year-old son, Grayson, and attend church services at Bridge Fellowship.
She named her mother, Page Cole, as a woman she admires.
“My own mother has been my rock since day one. She encouraged me through absolutely any decision I have made and has always been on the sidelines cheering me on through everything,” Mobley said. “Raising three daughters who are close in age takes a special type of woman and she handled it like it was nothing. The appreciation she has for the little things has opened my eyes more now that I am older to sit back and enjoy moments, not things.”
She concluded that her mother-in-law, Tana Mobley, was another special lady in her life and called her one of the “strongest and most loving” women she knows.
To nominate someone for the Woman of Wilson feature, contact Sabrina Knowles at sabrinalgarrett@gmail.com