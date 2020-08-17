Just two weeks ago longtime hairstylist and business owner Brenda Askins hung up her shears.
Askins, who owned Plaza Barber Shop and Brenda’s Hair Studio, retired after 35 years of beautifying others.
“The most rewarding thing about my career as a stylist was the relationships I made. I am truly blessed to have known each and every one that I could call my clients and that later became my friends. I had the opportunity to work with some wonderful and extraordinary women,” she said. “We laughed, cried, prayed and loved each other and each other’s families. Going to work every day never felt like I was going to a job.”
Askins, a graduate of Lebanon High School, and her husband, Tom, live in Mt. Juliet. The couple met in Las Vegas.
“I know the saying, ‘What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,’ but not this time,” she said. “I went to Vegas with a girlfriend and her family. Tom was there on a business trip with some customers. We first met at a restaurant in our hotel the evening we arrived. The following day he asked me to dinner. I found out later that he gave up his UFC fight ticket just to take me to dinner.”
Askins said taking her chances paid off. “Almost six years later — here we are,” she said.
She is a mother to three children. Her son Corey, 27, is a barber in Mt. Juliet. Corey and his wife, Jayme, have a 2-year-old son, Aston.
“He is just the sweetest little guy. It is truly the best thing ever being a grandparent — and he calls me ‘Mimi,’ ” Askins said.
Her daughters, Kate, 25, and Jaden, 15, manage a restaurant in Nashville and attend Green Hill High School, respectively.
Askins enjoys crafts, home projects and weight training. She attends New Tribe Church in Mt. Juliet and serves on the greeting team.
The women she admires most is her mother.
“She and my dad were married 60 years before his passing six months ago. The love they shared between them was an example to me of a Godly marriage. They were each other’s best friend and always laughing or sitting down to talk,” Askins said. “My mom has been a woman of strength and courage as I have the seen the selfless acts of kindness she showed my dad during his sickness, which will forever always touch my heart.”
