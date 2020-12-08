Brenda Tuschl has the God-given gift of creativity and uses it to beautify the homes of others.
“It is always on my heart and mind,” she said. “I enjoy projects … I often tell people I would work for free if I didn’t need to earn a living.”
Tuschl is a self-employed interior designer, founding the company Inspired Interiors by Brenda Tuschl.
“While I was working for a company that specialized in blinds and custom window treatments, clients started requesting me to design their entire spaces and homes,” she shared. “I now focus on interior design, design for new homes and complete home remodels.”
She said the most rewarding part of her job is seeing joy in the faces of clients when the projects are completed and forming lifelong friendships.
Most recently, she completed her Real Estate License Exam and will combine both occupations to help sell and design homes.
She is the wife of Jonathan Tuschl. The couple met in 1994 while working out at Sports Village Fitness in Lebanon. They have one son, Cade, 19.
Tuschl was born in Warren, Mich., but has lived in Lebanon since 1976. She and her family have been members of The Answer Church in Watertown, pastored by Robert Scales, since 2011. “The love walk of Jesus has changed me and my family’s lives forever,” she added.
Tuschl listed Joanna Gaines as a woman she admires. “She seems to balance her faith in God with her talent of design and her love of family,” Tuschl said.
