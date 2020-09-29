Brittani Jackson is the owner of Em + Kate, a baby and children’s boutique that opened on the Lebanon Square in March.
Em + Kate was set to open March 3, but the tornado which damaged much of Wilson County pushed back the date. The store officially opened on March 5.
The storefront is located inside of the 3:Sixteen Boutique. Jackson also has an online presence at emandkatetn.com, as well as social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook to display merchandise.
“I carry baby and kids clothing — anywhere between baby gifts, such as knot gowns and Magnetic Me footies, to toddler girl and boy clothing. The clothing I put in the store tends to be a bit more on the modern side, but isn’t limited to modern,” Jackson explained.
Opening a retail location in the middle of a pandemic could be challenging; however, Jackson said her new endeavor has been absolutely wonderful.
“The most rewarding thing about owning a small business is how many relationships that have come out of just being a presence in the community. As a stay-at-home mom for six years, I was very isolated and didn’t have many relationships. I love meeting people and developing new friendships — many of them who were customers of the store first,” she added.
Jackson is a native of Wilson County. She attended Mt. Juliet Christian Academy before going to Middle Tennessee State University.
She and her husband, Phillip, have been married for 12 years. “We met after he saw a picture of me on my mom's computer when her screen saver popped up. My mom and husband work at the same company, so when Phillip saw the picture, he boldly asked my mom for my phone number, and the rest is history,” she said.
They have two children: Mason, 6, and Presley Kate, who is almost 2.
Jackson enjoys traveling and shopping around the Lebanon Square with her mom and grandmother.
The Jacksons are members of The Bridge Fellowship.
She noted there are countless women in her life who inspire her daily.
“My mom has always had such a great work ethic, so I have always been a hard worker because of her,” Jackson shared.
Her grandmother, who she calls Bobbie, is another influential woman. “She has taught me how to listen and how to be a giver toward other people,” she continued.
Finally, Jackson described Amber Cowan and Mandy Winfree, owners of 3:Sixteen, as “good examples of how to have a successful business.”
“Without all of these women, I wouldn’t have the foundation that I do in order to run a small business,” Jackson said. “I am so grateful God put them in my life.”
