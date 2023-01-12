In 2018 Brooke Legens retired as a dancer with an NBA team. The Dallas, Texas, native and her husband, Barkley, decided they were ready for a change of scenery.
“My husband is originally from West Tennessee so we decided to make the move,” she said. “When researching Middle Tennessee, we really loved the community, schools and atmosphere of Wilson County and decided to plant our roots here.”
Legens is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University. She is in her first year as the dance team coach at Mt. Juliet High School and is also a choreographer and does personal dance training.
“The pride the girls have in this team is so special. They work so hard and watching them get the credit and recognition they deserve is an unbeatable feeling,” Legens shared.
The team is heading to a national competition in February.
“Everyone wants to be a national champion, but no matter what — we want to walk away proud and knowing we gave it our all,” she added.
When she isn’t dancing or coaching, Legens loves to be with her husband and three sons: Bowen, 9; Brody, 3; and Baker, 9 months. She also loves to sing and has been a worship leader since age 12.
There are many women in her life who have inspired her.
“Now that I am on the coaching side of things I have a completely different level of admiration and respect for my previous dance coaches,” she said. “They pushed me beyond my limits and taught me so many life lessons that helped me grow as a woman and as a dancer. My work ethic and motivation came from those lessons and those are two things that have really helped to shape me.”