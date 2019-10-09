Carolyn Moore is a family nurse practitioner at Charis, a not-for-profit health care clinic in Mt. Juliet.
She’s held the position for two years.
“We provide family practice care to patients throughout Middle Tennessee who do not have health insurance,” she explained.
“I am able to provide care to patients that normally would not have access to healthcare. My favorite part of the job is getting to know my patients at more of a deeper level and helping to meet their physical needs as well as their spiritual and emotional needs, as well.”
Moore grew up in Mokena, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Millikin University in 2005.
“I decided (at that time) to become a travel nurse and this is what ultimately brought me to Denver, Colorado. I completed my master’s degree from the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs in 2015,” she said.
While on a travel nursing assignment to Shreveport, La., in 2009 she met her husband, Bryan Moore.
The couple have been married for eight years and have two boys, Luke, 5, and Alex, 2.
The family has attended services at Donelson Fellowship for four years and Moore teaches the 3-4 age group on Wednesday nights through the AWANA program.
Moore loves to travel.
“I have been to all 50 states and my next goal is to be able to get to all seven continents,” she said. “I also love to try new recipes and explore in the kitchen. I also love to volunteer. This can be as simple as helping out a neighbor, helping with Bingo with American Red Cross or helping with Helping Hands of Tennessee.”
The woman she admires most in Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.
“She always seems to want to give back to those less fortunate and yet she still finds the time to be a great wife and an amazing mother to her children,” Moore concluded.