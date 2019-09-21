Casey Monette has called Lebanon “home” since age 2. As a Realtor at Blackwell Realty and Auction, and concurrently, a design specialist for Stewart Knowles Construction, Monette helps others make Wilson County their home sweet home as well.
Monette was the Eastern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors Rookie of the Year in 2017. At that point, she had held a real estate license only for nine months. She went on to receive EMTAR’s Platinum Award of Excellence in 2018.
Monette decided to get her real estate license after her daughter started kindergarten. A wife and mom of three, Monette previously worked as an interior decorator when time allowed.
“Stewart Knowles reached out to me needing some design boards for his clients at that same time,” she said. “Growing up in a new construction business that my family owned, I had prior knowledge of the building process.”
Her next career step grew from there.
“There are a lot of rewards to my job,” she said. “Forming friendships with the subcontractors and homeowners who allow us to build their homes. Getting to be part of building a home from foundation to finish, then handing the keys over to a family that loves what you helped create. Working for a builder who acknowledges the value of being unique and stepping outside the box, especially in the current market, has been a blessing.”
Monette has been married to husband, Rhodes, for 17 years. Their children are Jackson, 17; Bankston, 14; and Lolly Jo, 7.
While she loves to travel, Monette also identified as a homebody.
In her spare time, she loves to host family and friends at their home.
“There aren’t many weekends that don’t include people at our house, either swimming in the summer or cooking out in the fall,” she said. “I enjoy having a home that everyone feels welcome to come in, kick their feet up, and stay awhile.”
The Monettes are members of Immanuel Baptist Church and attend the Gathering Service led by Pastor Jeff Pratt.
Monette named her mom, Bettye Jo Sumrell, as the woman she most admires.
“She is the strongest person I have ever known. I have never seen life throw anything at her that she didn't handle with grit and grace,” Monette said. “She has been married to my father for 43 years and has been the glue that's always held our close family together. I am only able to do what I do because of her and all of the support and advice she gives me daily.”