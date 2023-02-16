Chelsie Shaw said she loves that her job allows her to help people.
Since 2006 she has worked for Dr. Roger McKinney’s office as a medical assistant and limited scope X-ray technician. She said that Dr. McKinney has served the community with his private practice since 1980.
“The most rewarding part of my job is loving on individuals when they don’t feel well and assisting the doctors in helping find out what is wrong with them and helping provide the best level of healthcare we possibly can,” she said.
Shaw is a 2005 graduate of DeKalb County High School. She attended MedVance Institute until 2006 and Radiology Education Seminars in 2007. Shaw is currently in her third year at Vol State where she is pursuing a degree in nursing.
On July 2, she and her husband, Michael, will celebrate seven years of marriage.
“I met him in his hometown of Liberty. He attended the same high school, just a few years ahead of me. He returned to DeKalb County High School after college to teach and coach football there,” she said. “I attended a game one Friday night and the rest is history.”
They have one daughter, Ann Bailegh, known as A.B. “She is the absolute greatest joy in my life,” Shaw said.
Shaw listed her mother, Julie Young, as the woman she admires most.
“I have seen and felt her unconditional love for me so many times in my life and that love has made me become a better mother to my own daughter. I hope A.B. feels the amount of love from me that I feel from my mother and know that she can always call me no matter what.”
Another influential lady is her boss, Pam Dunford.
“I have worked the same job for the same boss since I was 18 years old and I’m now 35. There is so much about healthcare she has taught me and she has guided me throughout my career offering advice,” she explained. “Most importantly she taught me to always stay humble and kind.”