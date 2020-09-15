For the past year Cindy Yahola has been a Realtor with Exit Rocky Top Realty; however, you may recognize her from the Mt. Juliet Pow Wow.
“At the request of my father, the week before he passed in June 2002, I assumed the duties of Pow Wow coordinator,” she said of the event, now known as the WilCo Pow Wow. “It is still going on. Of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic this year, and out of concern for the wellbeing of our Native American participants and our spectators, we made the decision to cancel the event that was planned for Sept. 26-27. We are planning for next year, September 25-26, 2021, at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center.”
Yahola’s roots in Wilson County date back to the 1920s when her paternal grandfather relocated from Wetumka, Okla., to attend law school at Cumberland. “He met my grandmother, Margaret Bullington, at school,” she said. “They married and that’s how the Yahola family became part of Wilson County.”
She has one daughter, Aspen, who she called her pride and joy. “She is a jingle dancer at the Pow Wow and attends Native American presentations with me when we are requested,” Yahola said.
In her spare time, she enjoys attending Pow Wows. Yahola has traveled to Oklahoma, South Dakota, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, Florida, New Mexico and Kentucky for those events.
She and her daughter attend church at Lebanon Worship and Ministry Center.
Yahola most admires her aunts: Sara Yahola, Mary Taylor Yahola and Margaret Yahola Maynard.
“They are three strong Native American women who have supported me with the pow wow and other things throughout my life,” she explained. “They have encouraged me through difficult times and have been who I can depend on the most.”
