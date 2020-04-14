Cissy Turner is a native of Lebanon. She works as an associate at Partners Healthcare Group and also serves as Children’s Ministry Director at Shop Springs Baptist Church.
She has been attending services at Shop Springs Baptist for the past 11 years. In addition to her role as Children’s Ministry Director, Turner is a Sunday school teacher, nursery coordinator and formerly served as the church’s treasurer.
“I think it is important to use the spiritual gifts we have been given to serve Christ and to serve others. The Bible tells us to love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and to love your neighbor as yourself,” she explained. “To me, there is no greater way to show our love for God and for others than by serving.”
Turner and her husband, Jason, are parents to Amelia, 9, and Clay 22 months. Turner enjoys baking and reading.
The woman she admires most is her mother, Lisa Harris, whom she also called her best friend.
“She is a strong and independent woman who loves her family and puts others before herself,” she shared. “She is loyal and honest.”
