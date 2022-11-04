Parker

In 2009 Courtney Parker traveled to Greece for a three-month residency as a dancer. She ended up staying for the next 11 years.

“Before the end of that residency, (Eurovision winner) Helena Paparizou and the director told me that I should pursue a singing career,” said Parker, currently a Wilson County resident. “I was hired for that next season as a singer and dancer. I was eventually signed to a record label and became a full-time singer.”

