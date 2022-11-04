In 2009 Courtney Parker traveled to Greece for a three-month residency as a dancer. She ended up staying for the next 11 years.
“Before the end of that residency, (Eurovision winner) Helena Paparizou and the director told me that I should pursue a singing career,” said Parker, currently a Wilson County resident. “I was hired for that next season as a singer and dancer. I was eventually signed to a record label and became a full-time singer.”
Parker was born and raised in Oklahoma City. Her father was in the Air Force and the family also lived a short while in Iceland. Parker was 3 when she began to showcase her talent.
“My mom tells a story from when we were in Iceland. We were having family send VHS tapes of music videos to us and I would pull myself up in front of the TV and copy Janet Jackson’s dance moves while singing ‘Control,’ ” she said.
“The most rewarding parts of my career have been people coming up to me and saying that either my performance or story has inspired them in one way or another,” Parker said. “Also seeing, in real time, someone change their mind about me. Whether they came in with a bias or an indifference towards me; if I am able to express myself to them through my singing, performance and emotion and find a connection with them, it gives me so much joy.”
Parker enjoys being with family and practicing Pilates.
“My pilates instructor, Amber Frey (at Sports Village), helped me reconnect with my physical self after the pandemic and now I love it,” she said.
Parker named her mother as the woman she admires most.
“We grew up together and as women we continue to do so. She is giving, kind, strong, honest, forgiving and always open to change and growth,” she said.
Parker is currently making connections in the Nashville music community and enjoying life in Tennessee; however, she believes a move back to Los Angeles is in her future. She can be followed on Instagram at @courtneyparkerofficial and at www.courtneyparkermusic.com.