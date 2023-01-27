WOW-Winfree

Dana Winfree was recently named Sports Village Fitness Employee of the Month. She has worked at SVF since April 2022 in the nursery, taking care of small children so that their parents and caregivers have a break to focus on their own health.

“I was definitely surprised and honored to be employee of the month for January,” she said. “SVF is more than a gym, it is a community that I am grateful to be a part of. I love coming into work every day and spending my mornings with the kids. It is important to me that parents feel confident when dropping their kids off in the nursery. I want them to relax and enjoy their workout knowing their children are also having a blast.”

