Dana Winfree was recently named Sports Village Fitness Employee of the Month. She has worked at SVF since April 2022 in the nursery, taking care of small children so that their parents and caregivers have a break to focus on their own health.
“I was definitely surprised and honored to be employee of the month for January,” she said. “SVF is more than a gym, it is a community that I am grateful to be a part of. I love coming into work every day and spending my mornings with the kids. It is important to me that parents feel confident when dropping their kids off in the nursery. I want them to relax and enjoy their workout knowing their children are also having a blast.”
Winfree was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Tennessee in 1998. Her husband, Wade, grew up in Lebanon.
“We were living in Nashville and wanted to move away from the city. We started looking for homes and I absolutely fell in love with Lebanon’s small-town charm,” she explained.
The couple, who will celebrate nine years of marriage this June, have a blended family of five kids: Winter 22, Xavier 20, Josiah 15, Ava 12, and Ellie 7.
Winfree said she loves to go shopping on the Lebanon Square with her daughters. Her other hobbies include singing, walking and volunteering in the community. The family worships at Bethel World Outreach Church in Brentwood.
She named her mother as a woman she admires.
“She taught me how to persevere through the struggles of life,” Winfree said. “She exemplified love and compassion for all people. She never met a stranger and if you knew her, you loved her.”