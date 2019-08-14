Debbie Hobbs Leftwich has been in the real estate business since 1985. She works with C-21 West Main.
“My career has gone full circle,” she said. “My business is totally from my past clients and their referrals. I have sold three generations of families many times. That is what I am most proud of.”
Leftwich has been named a Realtor of the Year three times.
Leftwich, who was born in Dayton, Ohio, moved to Lebanon at age 10. She is married to Jack Leftwich. They got married in 2012.
Her first husband, Eddie Hobbs, passed away from early onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2004.
Leftwich is a mother of four and grandmother of seven. Her children are Mitchell (Lisa) Hobbs, Michael (Shannan) Hobbs, Lori (Jeff) McKenzie, and Jenny Hobbs. She said becoming a “Nana” to Caroline, Davis, Ryan, Paige, Emma, Daniel and Grayson “felt like God had given me a whole new heart filled with love.”
She and her husband worship at First United Methodist Church. The breast cancer survivor said she feels a kinship for any woman going through that disease.
In her spare time, she enjoys reading and traveling. “I love to go out to lunch with my friends and spend as much time with my children and grandchildren as their time allows,” she said. “I like to have events with my grandchildren. This summer, I took my daughter and her family on a Disney cruise and two of my nieces to the beach.”
Leftwich previously served on the board of her real estate association. She is also a board member for Wilson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), as well as a CASA volunteer.
Leftwich said there are many women she admires.
“When I began my career as a Realtor, the only women who sold real estate in Lebanon were Joyce Barry, Doris Newman and Frances Rose. I have always looked up to them,” she explained. “Anita Tate and Margaret Dixon are my heroes now.”