Debbie Pare´ moved to Wilson County in 1985 and has continued to serve the community ever since.
Pare´ obtained a nursing degree from Austin Peay State University and has worked with Wilson County’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network since 2009.
“I began as a volunteer and shortly after joining the program became the director. The SCAN program is a non-profit working under the umbrella of the (Wilson County Sheriff’s Office). It is an all-volunteer unit,” she explained. “The SCAN unit is an outreach program identifying and assisting seniors in Wilson County. Through our volunteer visits and calls we are able to confirm wellness, identify needs, provide resources and assist with needs at no cost to the senior. The SCAN program is about service and support of our seniors in Wilson County.”
When she isn’t in the SCAN Office, she is a criminal court officer for Judge Brody Kane.
“I also take court-appointed conservatorship cases as assigned by Judge Ensley Hagan,” she added.
Pare´ and her husband, Dr. Bernard Pare´, celebrate 37 years of marriage last May.
“We are the proud parents of Gabrielle Pare´, age 31 (husband Steve Aron) and Nick, age 29
(wife Hannah Ogan). Gabrielle currently is the bookkeeper at Rutland Elementary in Mt. Juliet
and Nick is a HVAC Team lead with Hiller Heating Cooling Plumbing and Electric,” she said.
Pare´ is a member of St. Stephen Catholic Community. She enjoys cooking, traveling and spending time with her puppy, Toby.
She named her mother, Mary Maples, and Brooks House Director Liz Reese as the two women she admires most.
“My mother was my best friend, greatest supporter and confidant,” she said. “She was the kindest and most selfless person I have ever known.”
Secondly, is Brooks. “To know her is to love her,” Pare´ shared. “She exemplifies what community service is all about and has been a support person for me from the beginning. She sets the standard for the rest of us.”
