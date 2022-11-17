Diana Van Winkle was raised in the Taylorsville Community of Wilson County. Her parents bought their family farm in 1951 when they relocated from Smith County.
Today, Van Winkle helps others find their Wilson County homes as a Realtor with Benchmark Realty.
“I really enjoy putting folks in homes and working with them to sell their present homes in order for them to get another property of their dreams,” she said.
She received the National Circle of Honor in 2016 and Circle of Excellence in 2015 and 2017 from Reliant Realty, as well as numerous other awards for her work with RE/MAX Elite. She also manages a farm and owns BonnyMeade Wedding Venue.
Van Winkle loves raising flowers and participates in the Twin State Iris Society and Wilson County Gardeners Guild. She is a certified Master Gardener.
She spends some of her free time working with 4-H Clubs or with the Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair. She is the chairman of the fair’s Commercial Division.
Van Winkle has been a member of First United Methodist Church in Lebanon since 1972.
She named 4-H Extension Agent Anne Stark as a woman she admires, along with her sister, Bettye Kirby Brooks, and mother, Lucille Hailey Kirby. She said her mother took them to church every Sunday and would read the Bible to them every night.
“(She) always saw to it we blessed our food before each meal and taught us to be kind and considerate to those that would allow us to be kind, gentle and considerate to them,” she said.