Elaine Hunt, the office manager at The Lett Center, will celebrate seven years with the business in March.
Hunt said that prior to training to be a medical assistant, she always dreamed of a career in the field.
“When my first marriage hit a difficult time, which led to a divorce, I needed to get myself together and find a job. Since I loved watching shows like ‘ER’ and ‘St. Elsewhere’, I thought, ‘I can do that!’ ” she said.
Before starting with Dr. E. Dwayne Lett, she was a medical assistant for a dermatologist for 13 years. “Little did I know my choice of medicine would prepare me for the next 15 years,” Hunt said.
Hunt, originally from Maryland, now resides in Mt. Juliet with her husband, Rick.
“My husband was diagnosed with tongue cancer and after treatments and surgeries he had a recurrence in 2012 which led to removal of his tongue and voice box,” she said. “Those three years prepared me to have compassion and encouragement for those who would cross my path these last seven years.”
When she began at The Lett Center, Hunt served as both a medical assistant and surgery scheduler.
“Breast reconstruction is a large population of Dr. Lett’s clinic and getting to know these women and encouraging them as well as their caregivers has made my job very rewarding,” she said. “I moved into the role of office manager about two years ago and am still the surgery scheduler, as well as overseeing the day-to-day operations of both the Mt. Juliet and Lebanon Clinic.”
Hunt has five children and is expecting her fifth grandchild in July: Stephanie Simpson and her husband, Eric, of Charlotte, N.C. have Jewel and Dean, ages 8 and 6, respectively; Sara Speidel and her husband, Scott, of Murfreesboro, have Catherine, Nora and will soon welcome their third child; Holly Gehring, of Murfreesboro; Kevin Hunt; and Kelly Hunt, of Rockville, Md.
The Hunts are members of Victory Baptist Church. Hunt loves working in her yard in the Del Webb community.
“There is just something so wonderful digging in the dirt, being a part of God’s creation, seeing life restored every spring when things burst forth with life,” she said.
Hunt also loves family time and visiting her sister, Amy Shepherd, of Watertown.
She named Shepherd as one of the women she admires most. “She is a great friend, sister, mother and grandmother,” Hunt said. “She cares for our parents who are 93 and 92.”
Hunt’s been blessed to be surrounded by strong women – starting with her grandmothers and then her mother “who loved me through thick and thin – I’m talking real, unconditional love.”
Finally, she named her daughters. “They have become some of the best people I know,” she said. “I am proud to say they are my daughters.”
