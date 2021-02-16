Today

Snow showers this morning. Peeks of sunshine later. Continued very cold. High 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 12F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.