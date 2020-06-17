Emily Hall has been a registered nurse at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage for three years. She considers her work more than a job — it is her calling.
Hall is a 2012 graduate of Watertown High School and a 2017 graduate of Cumberland University, where she earned a bachelor’s of science in nursing and minor in business. She currently works on the Clinical Decision and Progressive Care Unit at Summit.
“I am overwhelmed at what God has done for me. I absolutely love being a nurse and am thankful that is what God called me to do. I love hearing success stories from patients,” she said. “The most rewarding part of my job is seeing patients recover. Surviving a massive heart attack that they could’ve died from, being able to talk for the first time after a stroke, walking down the hall after having a tumor removed from their brain — that’s what keeps me going.”
Hall enjoys spending time with her pets, a 5-year-old border collie named Jesse and a rescued rabbit, Sebastian, and her boyfriend of four years. She also likes hiking, disc golf, reading and shopping.
Hall is a member of Lebanon First Church of the Nazarene in Lebanon.
“I volunteer to face paint at the Wilson County Fair each year with Child Evangelism Fellowship,” she explained.
Hall named her mom, Lois, her grandmothers, Elena and Imogene, and her boyfriend’s mom, Renee, as women she admires.
“My mom has always shown me what it is to persevere and work hard. She never thinks about herself and is always putting others first,” she said.
“My grandmothers both have taught me how to laugh and enjoy every day like it might be the last. They both love God and are examples of His love. My boyfriend’s mom, Renee, is also a close friend. We have laughed and cried together, and she always pushes me to try new things that I would otherwise think I couldn’t do. She has welcomed me like a daughter and I’m forever grateful.”
