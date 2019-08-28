Erica Chick teaches third grade at Castle Heights Elementary School in Lebanon.
“When my students walk in my classroom excited to learn, that’s the most rewarding part of my job,” she said. “I know that I play an important role in each of my students’ lives, and I don’t take that lightly. I want all of my students to feel important, safe and successful in my classroom.
“When they think back on Mrs. Chick’s classroom, I want them to remember it as ‘the’ place to be.”
Chick moved from Humphreys County to Lebanon when she was in the fourth grade. She graduated from Lebanon High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University.
She has been married to her husband, Joshua, for 10 years. They have a 3-year-old daughter, Ruby Mae.
When she isn’t spending time with her family, she can be found reading.
“Between motherhood and teaching, I stay pretty busy, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Chick said.
A woman she admires is her mother, Angela Forrest.
“She loves my daughter like her own and she taught me how to be a good mother,” Chick said of Forrest. “She’s one in a million and I’m her biggest fan.”
Chick praised her 2018-2019 third graders at Tuckers Crossroads School “for their incredible accomplishments this past year.”
“From the bottom of my heart, I am so proud of you,” she said of the students. “May you always let your light shine.”