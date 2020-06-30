Heidi King is a financial advisor with Raymond James — Wilson Bank Investment Services. The Mt. Juliet native said the best part of her career is helping clients prepare for the next phases in life.
“Planning for a newborn’s education or what life looks like now that retirement is here or helping someone achieve their unique goals keeps me motivated every day,” she explained.
King is also a wife and mother. She and her husband, Blake, met at Cumberland University and have been married 16 years. They have two children, Parker, 12, and Brayden, 7.
She enjoys yoga and baking. “One healthy and one indulgent,” King joked. “If I had my Saturdays free in the fall, I would spend them in Knoxville attending University of Tennessee football games.”
King named two women who have greatly influenced her life. One is her mother, Connie Runion.
“My mom taught my three sisters and me many things growing up — compassion, friendship, a need to give — but what I learned most and admire most is her drive to persevere. She has done everything in life with strength, confidence and a passion to never give up,” King said. “All while having a smile on her face and a touch of sweet southern charm.”
Another special lady is Jill Booker. King said that Booker showed her that relationships are built and earned, to never take a friend for granted and that a “little bit of effort and kindness goes a long, long way.”
