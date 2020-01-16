If you’ve been to the Wilson County Fair then chances are good that you’ll recognize this week’s Woman of Wilson, Helen McPeak.
McPeak serves as Executive Director of Wilson County Promotions, the organization that produces the Wilson County Fair.
“I have the best job. Every year when August rolls around, you can’t help but get goose bumps when you start seeing everything you have worked on all year come together,” she said. “All the planning and meetings have paid off and it is time for the big show.”
Promoting Wilson County is a natural fit for McPeak, who was born and raised here.
“We have a century farm that has been in our family since 1808,” she said.
McPeak and her husband, Terry, have been married for 40 years. The couple met at a 4-H All-Star weekend camp in Crossville and ended up sitting together in church on Sunday before returning home.
“Life has never been boring,” she said. “We both love our family and both were blessed to be raised in Christian homes and have loving and supportive families.”
They have three sons: Justin, 34, who is married to Madison Lollar and welcomed baby boy, Hank, in 2019; Luke, 33; and Travis, 32, who is married to Shelby Wright and has two boys, Keaton, 8, and Walker, 5.
“We love our family time. We are together almost weekly and I treasure this time,” McPeak said.
McPeak also enjoys traveling.
She attends church at Greenvale and is a member of several clubs including the Norene Community Club, 4-H Alumni, Fiddlers Grove Foundation, Tennessee Association of Fairs Board, International Association of Fairs County Fairs Committee and Agriculture Committee, Institute of Fair Management and a Realtor with Crye-Leike Realtors.
McPeak named her mother as one of the women she admires most.
“I admired my Mom so much and will never be the person she was to so many. She was kind, an active Christian, put her family first, always doing for others, hard worker and could run circles getting things done around anyone else,” she said, before listing her sister, Ruth Correll, the UT Agriculture Extension Director for Wilson County.
“I admire my sister more than she will ever know,” McPeak said. “She has many of the admirable traits of my mother. She has always been able to do anything she put her mind to and always doing for others. She has always been my hero.”
To nominate someone for the weekly Woman of Wilson feature, email sabrinalgarrett@gmail.com.