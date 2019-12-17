Jackie Murphy, a lifelong resident of Wilson County, has served as the Register of Deeds since being elected in September 2018.
Prior to being elected, she worked in the Register of Deeds Office, as well as the Property Assessors Office for 11 years.
“It is my passion to (help) people and their concerns pertaining to property, growth and sales. I work and serve Wilson County to the best of my ability. I am here for the people and by the people,” she said.
She and her husband, Wayne, have been married for 22 years. Murphy has one daughter, Jennifer Murphy Spears, and a granddaughter, Madi.
Murphy also has several furbabies: “Deputy Dog of Register of Deeds,” Tucker; cats, Tommy and Dolly; and baby donkeys, Tilly Ann and Brooster.
“They are all family and we love them,” she said.
She enjoys a variety of activities.
“Over the years I have done several things such as barrel race, in which I place fifth in the world. I ran many 5Ks, half-marathons and full marathons. We have shown antique cars and hot rods,” she said. “Several years we rode motorcycles with family and friends. At present, I drag race a 1963 and 1966 Nova. They aren’t your regular driving Novas. We race anywhere from Union Hill, Paducah, Lawrenceburg and Bowling Green.”
Murphy called drag racing a “5.4 second rush.” When she isn’t doing that, she works in the barn with her animals.
“Working with them and barn work brings me back to reality, along with mowing 10 acres every week,” she said. “Outside is what I love and where I feel my best.”
Murphy is a member of the Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Lions Club, Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Wilson ONE, Lebanon Senior Citizens, Cedar Seniors, Wilson County Gardener’s Guild and Tennessee Association of Register of Deeds.
She admires her mother, Betty Sells.
“She is kind, soft-hearted and has worked hard all her life — but out of kindness, she expected you to do right and to give all. I (remember) coming home from school one day and I had a grade on a test that wasn’t so good,” Murphy recalled. “I told her that all the kids didn’t do well. Her remarks were, ‘I’m not worried about their grades — only yours.’ She had expectations of me. My mom, who we call Boo, taught me to be independent and hardworking.”
Murphy added Pat Wilson, Pam Wyre and Beatrice Hallums to the list of ladies who have influenced her life.
“Each of these ladies play a role in my present position and caring about people in my job skills,” she said.
