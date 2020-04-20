Jamie Brown is happy these days to call Wilson County “home.”
Brown was born in Louisville, Ky., and moved to Brentwood with her family in 1992.
“My father was a concert promoter,” she explained. “We moved to Tennessee so he could work with all the country music artists.
However, it was love that brought her to Lebanon. Brown said she met her now-fiancé, Tony Bates, owner of Bates Ford in Lebanon, in Nashville.
“Our first date was on Easter,” she recalled. “He was living in Lebanon — and that’s what brought me here.”
Brown said that the best part of living here is getting to know the people and “to be able to start a new business venture that probably wouldn’t have happened without me living here.”
“This is such a wonderful community to be a part of,” she added.
Brown is an antique broker.
“I buy, sell and trade vintage and antiques,” she said. “I absolutely love antiques. The thrill of the hunt for eccentric pieces that I find at estate sales and auctions is so much fun.”
She enjoys being outside on the water — whether it is the beach or a lake — and watching a great movie. She also has two fur-babies to dote on – a King Charles Cavalier named Charlie and a German shepherd named Zook.
Brown named Vicki Yates from WTVF-Channel 5 as a woman she admires.
“I am happy to call her a friend,” she said. “She is such a strong voice and pillar in our community. She does so with professionalism and grace.”
To nominate someone for the weekly Woman of Wilson feature, email sabrinalgarrett@gmail.com.