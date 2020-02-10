Today

Cloudy. High around 55F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.