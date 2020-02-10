Jennifer Selliers, the Director of Internal Compliance for the Tennessee Department of Treasury, has called Tennessee “home” since 2013.
Selliers was born in Kalamazoo, Mich., and moved to Bunker Hill, Ill., at age 10. It was there that she met her now-husband, Scott. The pair were high school sweethearts.
“One day in American history a boy walked up to me and asked me to marry him. I said, ‘What?’ and he said, ‘Well, maybe we should go to my brother’s wedding first.’ We did and the rest is, well, history,” she recalled. They have been married over 20 years.
In 2001, the couple moved to Houston before setting their sights on Tennessee —– specifically, Wilson County.
“Knowing that I was going to work in downtown Nashville, my husband and I explored a lot of territory. While all of Middle Tennessee is beautiful, Lebanon just felt like home — a community that we could support and that would support us,” Selliers said. “It was the Music City Star that closed the deal. Commuting downtown is stress-free on the train.”
Selliers said she is enjoying her position with the state.
“I work with some amazingly talented individuals and I enjoy collaborating with them to deliver exceptional financial leadership, management and education to Tennesseans and all of our participants and beneficiaries,” she said.
Selliers is a devoted mom to sons Nathaniel and Everett. Nathaniel attends Lebanon High School and is involved in JROTC. Everett, 5, attends Tuckers Crossroads and loves dinosaurs, she said.
Her hobbies include working around their mini-farm.
“We have about 45 chickens and are exploring pack goats,” she said. Another pastime is backpacking.
Selliers is involved in several nonprofit groups, including the Fiddlers Grove Foundation.
Selliers had troubling narrowing down the women she most admires.
“I am blessed by and admire all the women in my life,” she said. She named her mother and mother-in-law as inspirations for commitment to marriage.
“To have both sets of parents still married, 43 and 47 years, respectively, is an encouraging feat,” she said. “My sisters both have an amazing motherly courage and individually have sacrificed, at times, their individual dreams for the betterment of their families … Add to that my close friends, mentors and female colleagues. What is not to be admired?!”
