Jodi Haynes has worked as an emergency department nurse at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville for the past two years.
Haynes, a graduate of Friendship Christian School, obtained her degree in nursing from Lipscomb University and is currently in her second year of her master’s degree program at Middle Tennessee State University to become a nurse practitioner.
“My career as a nurse is more rewarding than I could have ever imagined. I chose the career because I wanted to care for people on a physical, spiritual and emotional level,” she explained. “I never knew how taxing the job would be, but also never realized how much my patients would affect me emotionally and spiritually, as well. I decided that I wanted to go back to school to get my master’s so that I could eventually work in Wilson County, providing care to patients I know personally and have built relationships with.”
Haynes formerly taught dance at Showtyme X-treme Dance Studio during college.
She enjoys IMA Crossfit, reading, going to the lake and “eating good food with good people.”
Haynes is a member of The Bridge Fellowship Church in Lebanon.
“I am so thankful that The Bridge Fellowship and Pastor Phil have been a constant in my life throughout different stages of my life,” she said.
Haynes named several women who have helped make her the woman she is today.
“God-fearing women like Millie Vanhook, Karis Daniels, Kristen Meridieth, and Becky Petty have all guided me and loved me throughout different stages of life. They all possess qualities that I pray I can hold someday as a wife and mother,” she said.
“My wonderful mom, Kim Haynes, has taught me to be a hard worker, compassionate, and family oriented. She has loved me unconditionally (even through my disrespectful teenage years). I am so thankful for women who will pick up the phone whenever I call, listen to me, give me advice, and still choose to love me regardless of my decisions.”