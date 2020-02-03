Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. High 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.