Karen Harrison has an eye for beautiful things.
She began working at The Lett Center in 2006. As an aesthetician, she enjoys meeting new clients, building relationships and, of course making their skin glow.
Harrison explained she provides services including chemical peels, laser hair reduction, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, micro needling and even makeup application.
Harrison, who is from Lebanon, also has a wreath designing business, LilMaddy Designs, on Etsy. She’s made custom wreaths since 2011.
“As a wreath designer, I enjoy being creative and getting to run my own business. God has blessed me beyond what I thought would ever happen,” she shared. “Over the years, the business continues to grow.”
The wreaths range in design from Halloween, Christmas and Easter holiday themes to more personalized pieces — such as an initial-bearing leopard wreath and a back-to-school creation.
She is also a mom to 12-year-old daughter, Madison Harrison. She worships at Fairview Church.
Harrison named her great-grandmother, Vicie Mae Brown, as a woman she greatly admires.
“She was a single mother, who started her own business in the 1940s. (At that time) it was named Edward’s Hackery and is known today as Edward’s Feed,” she said. “That is still run by my family. I admire how strong of a woman she was starting her own business back then and how it is still successful today.”
