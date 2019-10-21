Kayla Horvath has joined the family law firm of Kane & Crowell as an associate attorney. Horvath has worked with firm partners Angel Kane and Amanda Crowell since 2016.
“I started as a paralegal, then they transitioned me to a law clerk,” she said of her career.
Horvath graduated from Mount Juliet High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University to pursue a degree in sociology. Following graduation, she set her sights on the field of law.
“Growing up, my parents went through a long, drawn out divorce and I was in and out of the courtroom all of the time. That was such a tough time in my life and it was really hard on me. That is when I knew I wanted to be a lawyer because I wanted to make a difference in the lives of those going through similar situations,” she said. “It inspired me to turn such a tough situation into such a good thing, as I am now able to help others through those situations.”
Her areas of practice include domestic issues, probate, estate planning and elder law.
She is married to Carter Horvath. The two wed in May 2017.
Horvath enjoys hanging out with friends and family and attending workout classes at Body Kneads.
The Horvaths attend The Journey Church and teach the preschool children every Sunday morning.
The woman she admires most is her mother, Vicki Benjamin.
“She is one of the strongest women I know and has been such an inspiration to me. She has taught me to be strong through any obstacle that is thrown at you,” Horvath said. “No matter what happens, she has always shown an immeasurable amount of strength.”
