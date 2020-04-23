Kelly Morency is the Preschool Director at Cedars Preparatory Academy in Lebanon. It is her fourth year at the school. She previously taught preschool and kindergarten bridge.
Morency compared Cedars Prep to a family.
“I’ve known lots of our kids since they were at the Owl’s Nest. We watched them grow up,” she said. “We get to know their families. The kids are surrounded by lots of people that love them and cheer them on as they learn. At Cedars Prep we believe that kids learn through play. I love walking into a classroom and seeing a group of kids playing dress up or seeing them learn to follow directions in our cooking kitchen.”
Her career was inspired by her mother, Donna Davis. Davis worked in Metro Nashville schools for 30 years.
“She loved her kids and the teachers she worked with,” Morency explained. “She showed me how important it is to invest time in people.”
Morency noted that she is surrounded by “strong women” at Cedars Prep who have become her best friend and commended founder Mary Beard on creating a unique educational environment.
Morency was born and raised in the Nashville area. She and her husband, Dan, moved to Lebanon five years ago from East Tennessee and are raising their 2-month-old son, Hank Wyatt.
“We’ve always known we wanted to raise our family in Middle Tennessee,” she said. “We’ve made lifelong friends here and are excited for Hank to get to know and love this sweet place.”
She enjoys running and trying new recipes. She said that quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic has given her extra time to bake and conquer her Pinterest recipe board.
Morency shared that her mom is her best friend and a woman she admires. “She is the very best at making you feel special,” she said. “Now, as I raise Hank, I know what kind of mom I want to be. My brother and I grew up knowing we were not only loved by our parents, but most importantly loved by Jesus.”
Along with her mother, Morency listed her Nannie, Gloria Chaffin as a woman who influenced her life. “I heard from a young age how much a like we were, two peas in a pod. I spent many Friday nights digging through her costume jewelry, playing in her makeup and having her paint my nails. She kept tabs on her people and could let my parents know where I was before I told them,” she said. “Looking back, I see that it takes a big heart to love your people that much. She taught me to be bold, to be unique and to have fun.”
