Kezney Batey is a member of First Baptist Church of Watertown, where she teaches youth Sunday school to girls in 7th-12 grades.
“It brings me so much joy to see these girls growing in their faith because it was when I was around that age that I developed a genuine relationship with Jesus and gave my life to Him,” she shared. “I know how important and fragile those middle and high school ages are and I love being a part of their lives to cheer them on as they grow.”
Batey is a graduate of Watertown High School and the daughter of Billy and Tracy Batey. She is studying business administration at Cumberland University and is on track to graduate next year.
“School has been different this year. Because Cumberland is on a hybrid schedule, I only go to class in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays,” she said. “Although it has been a different experience, I wouldn’t say it has been a bad one. It has helped me be ready to adapt to change and appreciate those around me more.”
Some of her goals are to write a book and continue working with youth in children’s ministry. She enjoys writing, hiking, playing guitar, eating and spending time with family and friends.
The woman she admires most is Dani Miller, who taught Sunday school when Batey was in the youth group.
“When I first came to know Christ, I can remember hearing her teach and how she explained things in the Bible in a way that made me want to know more and more. I admire how vulnerable and honest she is when I go to her with any problem I might have,” Batey shared. “Even though I have been out of the youth group for years now, she still checks up on me and is always there to give me wise advice. I admire how genuine and real she is about her faith and how obedient she is to the Lord. She is so encouraging and is one of the women who has been a big part of shaping my heart for children’s and youth ministry.”
To nominate someone for the Woman of Wilson feature, contact Sabrina Knowles at sabrinalgarrett@gmail.com.