Leah Ledford’s wedding to Frankie Beech is planned for next month. She admitted that when it comes to planning, she’s a “stresser.”
“By planning it, I know that it will be the most phenomenal night to spend with everyone that I love and cherish to celebrate one of the most important moments of our life,” she said.
Ledford, a Lebanon High School alumna, and Beech met in Kentucky at a softball tournament. Softball and being on the lake are just two of the hobbies Ledford enjoys when she isn’t busy working.
Ledford is a registered dental hygienist with Southeastern Dental Group in Madison. She obtained her bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and her dental hygiene degree from Remington College.
The most rewarding part of her career is building relationships with patients.
“Even though I may only see them a couple of times a year, having an hour to catch up and clean their teeth is all I need. I also like the fact that I am able to provide treatment plans and helpful oral hygiene information that can change a person’s confidence about their mouth,” Ledford explained.
Ledford has attended Joy Church in Mt. Juliet for almost a year. She plays on a women’s softball team called Save 2nd Base.
There are many women who have shaped her life.
“I have a lot of ‘momma’s I know I can count on if I ever need them and I am forever grateful for all of them. I would not have any of them if it weren’t for my real momma, Melinda Ledford,” she said. “She is the most selfless person when it comes to helping others and making sure everyone around her is taken care of. She has taught me ultimately the love of God and what is takes to love others including your husband and working through the tough roads that you may travel as any relationship is not easy.”
Ledford said her maternal grandfather always noted that she reminded him of her mother.
“I still take that as the best compliment when people say that I remind them of her,” she concluded.
