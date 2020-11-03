Linda Bain knew she’d marry her husband of 62 years, Odell, by their second date. Bain, who was born in Old Hickory and lived in Norene for the first six years of her life, grew up in Lebanon.
“I did not meet my husband until our first date. One of my friends was dating his cousin. At the time, Odell lived with his aunt in Columbus, Ind. He would come home on the weekends,” she explained. “He drove a sharp 1957 Chevy. I asked my friend to fix me up with him. I knew on the second date that I would marry him one day.”
The couple got married on Aug. 1, 1958. She recalled the company where he worked gave their employees the day off for their birthday. “He still jokes about his birthday present,” Bain said. “We have been happily married for 62 years.”
Prior to retirement, Bain worked at her family’s store, Moser’s Supermarket, which eventually became Piggly Wiggly in Lebanon. She worked there from age 13 until her mid-sixties.
“There was never a dull moment in the grocery business. I loved meeting and greeting all the customers. Later, I was in charge of writing the weekly ads and setting up the displays,” she said. “One of my memories was when I was asked to serve on the Tennessee Grocers Education Board. I was the first woman to serve as president of that board.”
Nowadays, she calls retirement the “best job” she’s ever had — one that allows her to travel, read and watch late-night game shows.
“I love getting in the car and going new places and trying out new restaurants far and near,” Bain shared. “There are still many places here in Tennessee I would like to visit.”
It also means a lot of family time. She and Odell have two children: Alan Bain and Kynn Bain Sandefur; six grandchildren, Christoper Bain, Casey Bain Simpson, Hillary Allen Neal, Brittney Allen Sewell, Justin Sandefur and Heather Sandefur; and seven great-grandchildren, Keaton Bain, Owen Bain, Emory Bain, Everett Neal, Lydi Neal, Millie Ray Sewell and GaryAnn Sewell.
“My family is one of the greatest blessings that God has given me,” Bain said.
Bain is a member of the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center and attends church at Mount Olivet Baptist in the Leeville community. She is a Lifetime Member of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Board of Wilson County Promotions. She is a charter member of the Ladies Wilson One Club and also served on the Board of the Community Help Center.
“When I was a member of the Lebanon Business and Professional Women’s Club, I would do the IDP Speak Off at the State Convention,” Bain recalled.
Bain named a couple of special ladies she admires, starting with Mrs. Howard Laine. She met Laine through the Flat Rock Home Demonstration Club and called her “one of the finest Christian ladies I have ever known.”
“Another lady I always looked up to was Sara Hensley. When I first started attending the BPW Club she took me under her wing and guided me … She was always happy and a friend to everyone.”
