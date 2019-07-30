Lindsey Kingsbery is a medical aesthetician and said the best part of her job is making women feel confident in their own skin.
“(I love it) when they can just use makeup as an enhancement and not a way to cover up the natural beauty God gave them,” she said.
Kingsbery, who recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with Beauty Boutique, was born in Mt. Juliet. She grew up in Antioch and graduated from Ezell Harding Christian School; however, as an adult she returned to her roots in Wilson County.
She attends church at College Hill Church of Christ.
In her spare time, when she is not helping ladies look and feel their best, she enjoys time with her two dogs, Cooper and Carson.
“I love watching college football and taking drives to nowhere,” Kingsbery said.
The woman she admires most is her mother.
“She’s been through almost every imaginable pain and is still the strongest, most productive, most Christ-like human being I know,” Kingsbery said. “I also really admire my mom’s group of lady friends at Rural Hill. They each love me as if I were their own and would do anything for me. I’ve been blessed beyond measure to be loved and inspired by such godly women.”