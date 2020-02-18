Lisa Dickson was born in the Gladeville community to parents John and Pauline Horton. Life was busy on their farm considering that Dickson is one of six children.
Dickson, who attended Lebanon High School, said her father was a railroad engineer for the Tennessee Central Railroad, L&N Railroad and CSX. After graduation, Dickson enrolled at Middle Tennessee State University where she earned a degree in social work with emphasis in child psychology and sociology.
“I have worked in this profession all my life and worked with so many families in this county,” she said. “I recently retired from the Wilson County Schools Youth Links program where I worked with young people, helping them to navigate through their life experiences.”
Dickson has been married for 35 years to husband, Jeff Dickson, director of the 15th Judicial District Drug Court program. The couple met in 1980.
“We went to college together and both graduated from MTSU,” she said. “Our first date was dinner and a movie, ‘Smoky and the Bandit.’ ”
They have two adult children: Josh Dickson and Katie Dillon. Josh is married to Brandi O’Neal Dickson and works as a fireman. Katie is married to Miles Dillon and works as an agronomist.
Dickson is also a proud grandmother to Jax, 3; Jase, 2; and Tucker, 6 months.
“The most rewarding part of my life is having the opportunity to spend time with my family and grandchildren,” Dickson said.
Recently, she is embarking on two new business ventures — The Sale Barn and A Perfect Event. When she isn’t working, Dickson loves to read, take pictures, travel and cook.
Dickson attends Pathways Fellowship Church. She has served on numerous boards including Leadership Wilson, United Way, Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce, Volunteer State Community College P-16 and the Wilson County Fair Board of Directors.
She named her mom as a woman she admires.
“She is my inspiration and someone I admire most. She was a feisty woman that lived a tough life, but instilled morals and values in the lives of her children. She was a fighter living through cancer herself and two of her children,” Dickson shared.
“She never gave up on herself or her children living a long life against all odds. She had this saying that she was full of ‘spit and vinegar’ which meant strength and energy. I hope I can live my life with a little spunk and a little fun — just like her.”
To nominate someone for the Woman of Wilson feature, email Sabrina Garrett Knowles at sabrinalgarrett@gmail.com.