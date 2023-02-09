WOW-Frey

When most students go to a pep rally they can expect cheerleaders, coaches’ speeches, and games where they root for classmates; however, in 2019, students at Lebanon High School saw their cosmetology teacher McKenzie Frey get engaged.

“My husband, Shaun, and I met my first year teaching together at Lebanon in 2017. He ended up proposing to me at a pep rally in 2019. I may be partial, but it was the best proposal ever,” she said. “Especially having our students be a part of something so special.”

