When most students go to a pep rally they can expect cheerleaders, coaches’ speeches, and games where they root for classmates; however, in 2019, students at Lebanon High School saw their cosmetology teacher McKenzie Frey get engaged.
“My husband, Shaun, and I met my first year teaching together at Lebanon in 2017. He ended up proposing to me at a pep rally in 2019. I may be partial, but it was the best proposal ever,” she said. “Especially having our students be a part of something so special.”
They got married on her grandparents’ wedding anniversary — June 17, 2019.
Frey is a 2010 graduate of Friendship Christian School. She got her license in cosmetology from Genesis Career College, followed by her teaching license from Tennessee Tech University. This marks her sixth year teaching the subject at LHS.
“I love my students. Every single one of them. It can be very rewarding knowing that high school girls come to you for advice and just someone to talk to,” she said.
Frey is mom to one daughter, McKenlie, 3, and they have a Chihuahua named Peanut Butter. Frey said she loves being with her family.
“I have two sisters, one older and one younger, I am so thankful God blessed me with the family I have,” she shared. “I also enjoy working out as well.”
The family attends services at Pathways Fellowship in Lebanon.
The woman she admires most is her grandmother, Lula Ann “Mickey” Covington.
“She has always had a special place in my heart. If there was one person who was pretty close to being perfect, it was her,” Frey explained. “She played a huge role in molding me into the person I am today.”