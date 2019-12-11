Melissa “Missy” Pyle does double duty as both a Realtor and staff member at Mount Juliet High School.
Originally from Jacksboro, Pyle has worked in the guidance office of MJHS for the past five years focusing on registration, attendance and scheduling. She shared that she enjoys all aspects of this job.
“The students, all my coworkers and a true sense of Bear Pride,” she said.
In September 2018, Pyle obtained her real estate license. She currently works with Benchmark Realty, helping clients buy and sell their homes.
“I like helping families truly find their dream home and getting referrals,” Pyle said. “When someone sends me a referral, it is an honor to know that they trust me to take care of that friend or family member.”
Pyle has been married to her husband, Teddy, for 20 years. They have one son, Christopher, 18, who is a freshman at Tennessee Tech.
Pyle has been a member of Gladeville Baptist Church for 12 years. In her spare time, she enjoys being with her family.
The woman she admires most is her mother, Susie Wilson.
“She is one of the strongest and kindest women I know. She’s been married to my dad for 53 years, has two daughters, four grandchildren and one great-grandson. She has always put us first,” Pyle explained. “She’s loving encouraging and always there when you need someone to talk to.”
