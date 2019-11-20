Mitzi McCoin Wright grew up in Wilson County and graduated from Lebanon High School. Nowadays she divides her time between her native county and Corinth, Miss.
Wright works part-time as an optician and biller for Gallaher Eye Care, owned by Dr. John Gallaher, in Lebanon.
“I love working with patients and the reward of seeing their faces when they pick up their new eyewear,” she said. “Plus, I work with the best doctor and staff.”
Wright is a mom of two. Her daughter, Jordan Blair, 27, just got engaged. Wright said the young couple is planning a wedding in Paris next April.
Her son, Donovan, 22, graduated from the University of Tennessee in May and started working at Epcot at Disney World in August.
Wright has been married to her husband, Roy, for over two years. She is a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. When she is in Mississippi, she works part-time for Alcorn Rehab.
In her spare time, she enjoys being with her mom, sisters, friends and daughter.
“Dancing is my favorite thing to do whenever and wherever I can. I enjoy all music and dancing makes me happy,” she said. “I also love to deer hunt. I got my first 8-point buck in January.”
The woman she admires most is her mother, former Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce President and District 23 County Commissioner Sue Vanatta.
“She has always been my rock, my mentor, my role model as a mom and it has made me a strong, Christian, loving mom to my children,” Wright explained. “She has the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone and I feel I have to same trait. I love people and hope when I leave this Earth I will leave the same impact on the ones I have met along the way and pray I have instilled that into my children.”
